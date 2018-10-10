× Fries That Raise Funds: McDonald’s Helps Allied Services dePaul School

There’s a special reason why some McDonald’s employees in our area might be asking you “do you want fries with that?” all of October.

Throughout this month, select McDonald’s Restaurants in Wyoming, Luzerne & Lackawanna Counties are helping to raise funds for Allied Services dePaul School.

To view of a list of participating McDonald’s locations in our area, head to this link!

The dePaul School is based in Scranton at Allied’s campus off of the Morgan Highway.

The school is known for helping students with dyslexia. The condition can sometimes cause difficulties for people when they read, spell, or speak.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the fundraiser for the dePaul School on Wednesday from the McDonald’s in Tunkhannock.

The dePaul School’s mission is “to teach students with dyslexia and other related learning disabilities how to learn.”

Educators at the school say the goal of the program is to help kids “overcome learning disabilities so they can return to conventional classrooms equipped with the academic skills and confidence they need to succeed.”