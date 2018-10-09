× ‘Strike Paper’ Last 40 Years: Citizen’s Voice Celebrates Anniversary

It’s a historic morning in the Wyoming Valley. Forty years ago, on Oct. 9, 1978, a group of striking workers from the Times Leader put out their own paper and it’s still publishing today.

The Citizens’ Voice was started by a group of striking union workers who were determined to bring their message to the people of Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County.

The first edition of the Citizens’ Voice newspaper hit newsstands in the city of Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 9, 1978.

Our Newswatch 16 cameras were there as this bitter labor dispute and sometimes violent dispute played out.

The reason for this strike? A company called Capital Cities took over the Times Leader in 1978. The newspaper unions got upset claiming that Capital Cities started to slowly try to take away one thing after the other from their union’s contract.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey recently caught up with some of the Citizens’ Voice‘s former and current reporters to talk about the 40th anniversary and the strike against Capital Cities that once made national headlines.

“They were of the mindset. We’ll pay you. We won’t attack your salary, but we want total control over you. We’re going to attack your sick leave,” said Pat Rushton, former Citizens’ Voice reporter. “Your healthcare. No paid for healthcare back in 1978. They wanted us to start paying for healthcare.”

Paul Golias, former Citizens’ Voice reporter said, “This was historic. This was really historic. This was one of the last great labor battles in Pennsylvania and even nationwide!”

“Back in 1978, this area was still a strong union area. And you had people who worked in the mines, the railroads, the dress factories,” Rushton added. “And their kids were the ones delivering the newspapers. So when we went out on strike, we had that initial support. And they just stayed with us. I say us. 40 years later.”

Bob Kalinowski, a current Citizens’ Voice reporter said, “What’s very interesting, it says this Citizens’ Voice is an interim newspaper. This paper was not supposed to last 40 years. It wasn’t supposed to last a couple of months or year.”

Not only is the Citizens’ Voice still thriving today, it is still competing with the other newspaper in Wilkes-Barre, the Times Leader.

Newswatch 16 did reach out to the people at the Times Leader to hear their take on this historic day and anniversary but they declined to comment.

To both of their credit, Wilkes-Barre is one of the few cities in the country still publishing two daily newspapers. Some single newspaper cities struggle to put out a paper three times a week.

You can catch more stories from those who experienced this huge labor dispute that put our area in the national spotlight Tuesday evening at 5:30.