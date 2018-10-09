× River Street Project Taking Longer than Expected

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It has been two months since work began on a sewer line project on one of Wilkes-Barre’s busiest streets.

The project was supposed to be finished by now, but officials say there have been problems that have delayed the work.

They say it may be another month before the project is done.

The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority began work on a sewer line project on River Street on August 20. The work was expected to last six to eight weeks.

“I am not surprised about anything, usually it’s a multiple of two. When they tell you six weeks, it’s going to be 12, that’s just the way Wyoming Valley is,” said George Tarasek, owner of Tara Tailoring and Custom Clothing.

The project is now entering its eighth week and work is far from being done.

Antonio’s Pizza is located near the construction.

“It actually, right now, it looks like a ghost town. This is the main way to get into Wilkes-Barre,” said owner Luigi Carannante.

The owner of Antonio’s Pizza says they are usually full around lunchtime, but since the River Street project began, he says customers haven’t been showing up.

“The last two months, it’s been really bad. As you can see, our parking lot has like three cars and most of those cars they turn around.”

Tara Tailoring and Custom Clothing is also near where the construction is being done. In fact, the business’ entire parking lot is being blocked off because of the work.

“September really wasn’t all that bad because most of my business carried in from August and this corner wasn’t as involved as it is right now, but since the beginning of October, business has dropped off dramatically,” Tarasek said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a representative from the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority who says problems with old water and gas lines have made getting the work done on time difficult.

The representative says the authority plans to add more manpower and work hours so that the work can be completed by the end of the month.

“Cross your fingers and hope it ends quickly, that’s all you can do. I can drive myself crazy thinking about it, but there is nothing I can do. They’re doing the best they can,” Tarasek added.

Sanity authority representatives say that all the rain we had this summer has also played a factor in getting the work done on time.

