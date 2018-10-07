Shifa, Peoples Win at 2018 Steamtown Marathon

Posted 6:37 pm, October 7, 2018, by

In the 23rd-annual Steamtown Marathon, Suleman Abrar Shifa won he race with a time of 02:26:37. South Abington Township-native Heidi Peoples won the women's crown with a time of 02:55:26. Both are returning champions.

