Honoring Coal Miners in Lackawanna County

BLAKELY, Pa. -- Hundreds honored coal miners who lost their lives in Lackawanna County.

The statues at Blakely Borough Park honor miners from Lackawanna County who lost their lives underground.

It is the first memorial to miners in the area that lists each name of the miners.

Family members came to honor their relatives.

"We'd known about it for a long time because my father put all his relatives that mined coal on it, so he passed away three to four weeks ago, and I was going to bring him here today because he was the oldest coal miner in this region that was still alive and a great coal miner he was," said Michael Kromko of Nicholson.

The monument was made possible by grants and volunteers who raised $20,000 to honor their family members.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange emceed Sunday's ceremony in Lackawanna County.