PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A motorcycle crash in the Poconos was deadly.

It happened on Route 390 near Tafton around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was flown to the hospital where he died, the coroner said.

According to the coroner, the victim was 26 years old and from Monroe County, but his name has not been released.

Investigators believe he lost control and hit a tree and said he was not wearing a helmet.