The No. 6 Wyoming Seminary field hockey team hosted two other nationally-ranked high school programs on Saturday. The Blue Knights fell to No. 1 Eastern Regional (NJ) 3-2 in overtime Saturday morning. On Saturday night, Wyoming Seminary lost 1-0 to No. 13 Sacred Heart Academy (KY).
Wyoming Seminary Faces Two Nationally Ranked Field Hockey Programs
