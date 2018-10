911 purple pinwheels are being placed on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg .. the pinwheels represent survivors of Domestic Violence. @WNEP @WRMonroe78 pic.twitter.com/gqxdHtUK4Y — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) October 5, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you walk past the Monroe County Courthouse, you will see hundreds of purple pinwheels.

The display is in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Women’s Resources of Monroe County placed the pinwheels Friday morning to represent survivors of domestic violence.

It is an annual display in Stroudsburg.