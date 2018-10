× Caretaker Charged with Theft in Monroe County

PRICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Monroe County is facing theft charges after police say she stole from the woman she was caring for.

Jennifer Semisa, 43 of Marshalls Creek, allegedly spent $2600 in charges on the woman’s credit card between late June and the end of July.

Police say Semisa also stole a diamond ring valued at $1500.

Semisa is locked up in Monroe County after being charged with theft and other related charges.