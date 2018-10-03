State Police Surround Turkish Retreat Center

Lots of State Police outside the Turkish compound near Saylorsburg. Investigators haven’t said why they are here. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Hz67vrfSyy — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) October 3, 2018

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police vehicles have been outside a Turkish retreat center near Saylorsburg all morning Wednesday.

It’s the home of Turkish cleric who’s made international news.

State police have not said why they are there, only that they are investigating an incident at the retreat in Ross Township.

State police vehicles are parked at the front entrance of the retreat where Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen lives.

Gulen is one of Turkey’s most wanted clerics who has lived in Monroe County for decades. He was blamed in a failed government overthrow attempt in Turkey back in 2016.

Troopers can be seen walking around the front of the center. We also saw several cars leave the retreat though we don’t know who those people are.

