HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A safety bill in memory of a Luzerne County corrections officer killed in the line of duty was signed into law in Harrisburg Wednesday.

Kristopher's Law is named after Kristopher Moules of Larksville. Back in 2016, Moules was killed after falling down an elevator shaft at the Luzerne County jail in Wilkes-Barre during a fight with an inmate.

Kristopher's Law creates a safety board that will conduct monthly reviews of elevators in the commonwealth.