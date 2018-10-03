Bottle Collector

Posted 7:45 pm, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 02:49PM, October 3, 2018

When you buy a drink today, it's likely packaged in a plastic bottle. Mike Stevens says there's a man in Carbon County who can tell you a thing or two about a time when that wasn't so.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s