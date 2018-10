Tractor trailer rollover closes portion of Route 220 near Reach Rd. Exit. pic.twitter.com/ERx9zsS53K — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) October 1, 2018

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A rig rollover closed a section of highway in Lycoming County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 220 northbound between the Reach Road exit and the exit for Interstate 180. The northbound lanes are closed.

There is no word from PennDOT on injuries or what led to the wreck.

