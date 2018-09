Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A business in Luzerne County that was expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the area is closing.

WNS will shut down its offices in Hanover Township after Sunday.

The closing means 107 people will need to find new jobs.

In March of 2016, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the company would be expanding, bringing more jobs to the area.

There is no word from the company about why the location in Luzerne County is closing.