Three Dead After Car Explosion in Allentown

Posted 5:26 pm, September 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:25PM, September 30, 2018

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Officials say three men are dead after a car exploded in Allentown Saturday night.

The Lehigh County district attorney said the suspect was likely among those killed in the blast, according to ABC News.

Investigators have not said what caused the car to explode around 9:30 p.m. in the area of at North Hall and West Turner streets.

Still image from a video shot by eyewitness Mike Hunter. Officials said the car explosion killed three people in Allentown.

The explosion shook windows of nearby houses, WPVI reported.

Authorities said the explosion was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators have not said if the people killed were all inside the car at the time.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

State and local police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were among the agencies investigating.

Authorities are looking for witnesses. The FBI asked anyone with information to call investigators at 215-418-4000.

2 comments