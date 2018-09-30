Thanking First Responders for Help During Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CARBON, Pa. -- First responders and volunteers who helped with last month's flooding in Schuylkill County were thanked Sunday night.

The First United Methodist Church in Port Carbon held a special service of thankfulness and recognition to honor those who volunteered their time.

The church also acknowledged everyone who donated items and food after flooding wrecked homes and businesses.

"It's just nice to have the community come together in recognition of the time people put in and all the things that happened between the flood and even day-to-day business needs, a little recognition for the time people put in," said 2nd Assistant Chief Ben Schuettler, Port Carbon Fire Department.

Port Carbon was one of several communities hit hard by flash flooding last month in Schuylkill County.