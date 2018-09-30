Good Morning PA – Dearly Departed Players

Take a walk through local history with The Dearly Departed Players. The Dunmore Cemetery Tour is on October 7th and 14th, 2018 at 2pm. The tour is free and also partners with Feed-A-Friend. A donation container will be available for non-perishable food items.
