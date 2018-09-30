Actor Alan Alda Talks New Book in Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD, Pa. -- He's best known for his role on the hit TV show "Mash," but on Saturday, actor Alan Alda was in the Poconos talking about his latest role: author.

Alda spoke at the sold-out event at the Milford Theatre in Pike County. It's part of the Milford Readers and Writers Festival, now in its third year.

The actor and director's latest book is called "If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on my Face: My Adventures in the Art and Science of Communicating."

It's a long title, but Alda had a simple example.

"So often you get the impulse to launch into a conversation stating something, declaring something. It's so much better for me I find if I put it as a question, a real naive question, where I'm willing to learn something. Just the other day, I said, 'Tell me more about that. You can teach me about that,' instead of saying, 'Yeah, I've heard that term, I'll pretend I know what it means,' " Alda said.

Alda spoke for more than an hour on stage at the theater in Milford.