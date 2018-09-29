Hundreds Turn out for Remembrance Walk

SCRANTON, Pa. -- More than 800 people turned up at Mcdade Park in Scranton and they all had something in common, they were walking to remember a loved one who has passed away.

"Given this year, and the turnout, i think there`s definitely a need. We`ve all lost somebody, grief is universal but, so is love. Bringing everyone together on this beautiful morning. I think it does speak to it," said Diane Baldi, Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

This is the third year Hospice of the Sacred Heart has hosted the remembrance walk.

It's open to the community, not just the family of patients and each person has their own unique story.

Deborah Lamberton was walking for her husband, Rodger.

"I was married at 16, he was 17. we would have been married 45 years September 14th. I`ll never find another man like him in my whole entire life," said Lamberton.

Colleen Rose, her sons, and their family were walking for her husband Tom who passed away just a few weeks ago.

"He was one of the most loved people, one of the best people ever, nobody could say a bad word about him. to see all these people, all our family, all our friends just coming out to support hospice, hospice was absolutely wonderful to us," said Rose.

Sacred Heart says it's important to support patients' families.

"While the person is preparing to pass on to the other side, the family still frequently needs more support than the actual patient, it`s about supporting the whole family," said Dr. Frank Bucci, Hospice of the Sacred Heart

Walkers released biodegradable balloons each one in memory of someone.

Then the 800 strong headed out for a mile walk.