Foundation Announces $7 Million Commitment to Improving Autism-related Services in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Autism services in northeastern and central Pennsylvania are getting a big boost.

The AllOne Foundation announced on Thursday a $7 million commitment to improving autism-related services in Wilkes-Barre.

That money will help educate more people about autism and create training opportunities for students.

It will also provide opportunities for caregivers to take some time off while making sure their family member with autism is being cared for.

"This is going to transform northeastern and north central Pennsylvania. Thirteen counties will benefit from this huge AllOne Foundation grant," said Dr. Debra Pellegrino from the University of Scranton.

Officials say the services will benefit people with autism from pre-school to adults in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.