Cleanup Planned for River Road near Shawnee Inn

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Organizers of a big community cleanup event in the Poconos are looking for volunteers.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and the Shawnee Inn are “Picking up the Poconos.”

Jeromy Wo rides his bike to work at the Shawnee Inn every day.

“It is really disheartening riding my bike and seeing all the litter,” he said.

He sees trash that drivers on River Road often toss out of their cars.

“Cigarette butts, McDonald’s bags, fast food containers, Starbucks cups,” Wo said.

Wo said will help pick up the mess during Saturday’s River Road cleanup. The Shawnee Inn has sponsored the cleanup every year for more than 10 years.

“It’s a wonderful environment we live in, so we just try to keep it clean, do our small part,” said Randy Misko.

Misko has volunteered for many years along with his teenage son.

“I want him to understand what it means to give back to the community.”

Volunteers could use your help on Saturday. You don’t need to bring any trash bags or supplies at all. The inn has everything you need from gloves to safety vests.

“You got to give back to the community. It’s not always about you. We all live here together, and we should all work together,” Misko said.

If you’d like to help with the River Road cleanup, head to the Shawnee Inn River Sanctuary Pavilion at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.