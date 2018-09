× Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver had to be rushed to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

The vehicle rolled over just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Route 309 in the rock-cut between Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre.

Authorities haven’t said how badly the driver was hurt.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the rollover in Luzerne County.