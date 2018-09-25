× Confirmed Case of Meningitis at Penn State’s Main Campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Officials at Penn State say there is a confirmed case of meningococcal meningitis at the university’s main campus.

The university said local health officials confirmed one student has been treated and is recovering.

School officials say anyone known to have had close contact with the student has been notified and was given antibiotics.

More information about bacterial meningitis, including symptoms, treatment, and prevention, can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or the Pennsylvania Department of Health Meningococcal Disease Fact Sheet.