Banned Books Week at Penn State Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A rarity in the library on the Penn State Scranton campus in Dunmore, people were encouraged to read out loud.

Instead of quiet studying, students and professors alike took turns reading from a list of classics all because of the First Amendment.

The readers picked passages from books that have been banned in communities around the country.

Student Magdalene Kish read from one of her favorite novels, "Flowers for Algernon."

"I didn't think that it was on the list, so when I saw that it was, I was like, 'Yep! That's the book I'm reading!'" Kish said.

English major Caroline Hayduk read "The Perks of Being a Wallflower."

"I think it's really important to encourage free thought and free speech, and I think that when you try to limit that by telling people what they can and can't read you're really doing them a disadvantage. You're limiting their knowledge," Hayduk said.

The "Read-Out" event is being held in conjunction with other libraries around the country, all for "Banned Books Week." Students will read aloud here over the course of two days.

The librarian hopes it influences students to check some of the books out.

"I think people are kind of interested. They want to see why a book was banned and see if they agree or disagree with that action," said head librarian Jennie Kneis.