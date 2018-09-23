Vietnam Veterans Honored in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Vietnam veterans were honored at an event in Scranton.

The Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony was held on Courthouse Square Sunday morning.

All living veterans who served on active duty between November 1, 1955 and May 1, 1975 were invited to participate.

"I think the general opinion is that people, especially with all the things that are happening today, finally really appreciating their veterans and really appreciate what they do," said Vietnam veteran Leo Nolan of Scranton.

Each veteran received a special pin.