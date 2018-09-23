One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win a great package of waterfowl calls from our friends at TOP Calls. Plus we'll tell you how your junior hunter can enter to win one of three wild pheasant hunt permits from Pheasants Forever and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
-
Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Junior Hunt Details
-
2018 Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
-
Game Commission: Call for Help
-
Antlerless Deer License Update and Wild Turkey Survey Information
-
Hunters Weigh In on New Online Hunting Map
-
-
Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service Trip Giveaway
-
Tunkhannock Advances to Championship Game in Little League Softball World Series
-
Black Bear Research
-
PA Bowhunters Festival Product Giveaway
-
Beer and Baseball: An American Tradition
-
-
‘Yeah, it is scary’ – Bear Encounters on the Upswing in Luzerne County
-
Goose Banding
-
Talkback 16: Crane Collapse, Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church