TOP Calls Product Giveaway

Posted 7:00 pm, September 23, 2018, by

One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win a great package of waterfowl calls from our friends at TOP Calls.  Plus we'll tell you how your junior hunter can enter to win one of three wild pheasant hunt permits from Pheasants Forever and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s