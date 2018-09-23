Sending Relief to Victims of Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. -- A group in Luzerne County is looking to fill a trailer with supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Harveys Lake borough officials and the American Legion are collecting donations of food, clothing, and cleaning supplies for the victims.

The same group filled two trailers and took them down to Texas last year after Hurricane Harvey.

"You never know what can happen here, and they are very generous people at Harveys Lake borough. They think of other people," said Clarence Hogan of Harveys Lake.

The collection continues until the end of next week when the trailer is scheduled to depart for North Carolina.

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the Harveys Lake borough building or at the trailer, located across from the borough building.