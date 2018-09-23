Sending Relief to Victims of Hurricane Florence

Posted 6:37 pm, September 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39PM, September 23, 2018

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. -- A group in Luzerne County is looking to fill a trailer with supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Harveys Lake borough officials and the American Legion are collecting donations of food, clothing, and cleaning supplies for the victims.

The same group filled two trailers and took them down to Texas last year after Hurricane Harvey.

"You never know what can happen here, and they are very generous people at Harveys Lake borough. They think of other people," said Clarence Hogan of Harveys Lake.

The collection continues until the end of next week when the trailer is scheduled to depart for North Carolina.

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the Harveys Lake borough building or at the trailer, located across from the borough building.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s