Denny’s Still Closed in Dickson City After Ceiling Collapses

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- There is still no word what caused a ceiling to come crashing down in a Denny's restaurant, injuring three people.

Denny's on Business Route 6 in Dickson City is still closed. The parking lot has been virtually empty all day after a ceiling collapse inside the restaurant Friday night.

As managers try to figure out what exactly happened, those looking for breakfast could only taste disappointment. The weekend crowd in search of a bite to eat would have to go somewhere else for breakfast.

"We were just looking for somewhere for breakfast, and we figure we would just get what was the closet place, and we brought it up on our GPS," said Jennings Chase of Delaware.

Officials say three people were hurt when the ceiling collapsed. Two people, including an employee, had to be taken to the hospital.

A manager could not give us a reason why part of the restaurant would come crashing down.

Pictures from the Dickson City Fire Department show the ceiling that landed on chairs and tables.

Newswatch 16 spoke with customers who were inside when it all happened.

"She was pretty much trapped under the heaviest part of the ceiling. To me she was not unconscious. I was trying to get her to show me a signal, but she was just laying there," Denny's employee Emily Kaniper said.

"It just came right down from the top, everything all at once. The whole side came down," Joe Bentley of Greenfield Township said.

Officials with Denny's say an engineer will be looking at the damage early next week. There is no word when this Denny's will reopen.