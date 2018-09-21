Shawn Christy Captured in Ohio

Shawn Christy, Wanted for Threatening the President, Caught in Ohio

Posted 5:06 pm, September 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, September 21, 2018

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Oh. — Shawn Christy from McAdoo, the man who has been on the run for three months after allegedly threatening President Trump and other officials, was arrested today in Ohio.

U.S. Marshals tell Newswatch 16 Christy was caught in Mifflin Township, Ohio by multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.

Christy has been on the run since June after allegedly threatening the president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

