16 To The Rescue: Jackson

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Jackson is a beautiful boxer, pitbull mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in the Clarks Summit area.

Jackson came to the shelter as a stray over six months ago.

Workers estimate he's around three years old.

"Super friendly with people but we would need to do a meet and greet with dogs, we know for a fact he does not like cats," said Jeff Polanin.

He may not like cats but he adores tiny humans.

"Good with kids though, I had him with kids the other day and he was loving on them. he's just a sweet dog."

Jackson does need some manners.

"Definitely a strong puller so you would need to do some obedience work with him," said Polanin.

The best kind of home for him is a family who loves being out and about.

"Definitely energetic, he would need an active household, he doesn't lounge around much in his kennel, he's always bouncing around in there, so someone who is outside a lot, hiking or walking, he would be a good dog for them."

Workers are hoping to find this boy a home soon because spending several months in a shelter is no place for an active boy like him.

"He's just super lovey but he definitely needs someone who's going to exercise him. he's a very active dog."

For more information on adopting Jackson, check out Griffin Pond's website.