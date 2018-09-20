× New Aquarium Opens in Scranton

SCRANTON- A crowd of people filled the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den inside the Marketplace at Steamtown Thursday morning as the new attraction opened to the public.

A lot of families were there to be the first to experience the touch tanks, sharks and wildlife classes. The aquarium is part of the effort to bring new life to the former Mall at Steamtown. The admission cost starts at $15.95 for children ages 2 to 12. The adult price is $18.95. The facility’s webpage lists other special rates.

The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den will be open Monday-Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.