New Aquarium Opens in Scranton

Posted 1:16 pm, September 20, 2018, by

SCRANTON- A crowd of people filled the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den inside the Marketplace at Steamtown Thursday morning as the new attraction opened to the public.

A lot of families were there to be the first to experience the touch tanks, sharks and wildlife classes.  The aquarium is part of the effort to bring new life to the former Mall at Steamtown.  The admission cost starts at $15.95 for children ages 2 to 12.  The adult price is $18.95.  The facility’s webpage lists other special rates.

The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den will be open Monday-Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s