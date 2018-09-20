× Father of 17-year-old Girl Critically Hurt in Building Collapse Talks About Her Recovery

BERWICK, Pa. — Chris Leiby is still in shock after his wife and daughter were involved in a freak accident in Berwick.

Denise and 17-year-old Letia Leiby were on 2nd Street when suddenly, debris from the old Masonic building came crashing down on their SUV as the building’s roof collapsed.

While Leiby says Denise wasn’t hurt, Letia was, critically.

Both women were taken to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

“Just, just it hits you, boom,” said Leiby. “You know, you never expect to see your kid laying there, you say I’ll switch places with you. But she’s laying there all braced up,” said Leiby, exhaling deeply.

Letia, who goes by Tia, is a senior at Berwick High School.

Her classmates say their teachers told them about her.

“She’s in critical care right now, she’ll be getting better, if we hear any more information they’ll let us know to remain calm, everything will be taken care of,” said junior Sydney Lloyd.

Sophomore Gianna Miller says her teacher made a get well poster for Tia for students to sign.

“Everybody signed it. I was in there third period and the sign was already filled up with so many signatures,” said Miller. “So everybody’s really worried and concerned.”

But the good news Leiby says, Tia has improved greatly.

“Removed the tube, she can breathe on her own, no ventilators, she’s talking. She’s got some things, yet that need to be fixed up, these people are wonderful,” Leiby said in praise of Geisinger’s staff.

Leiby says he doesn`t know how long his daughter will have to stay at the hospital.

He’s just grateful to all the firefighters for coming to the aid of his wife and daughter so quickly.

“Oh yeah, [Berwick Fire Chief] Randy Remphrey, the guys, I know all those guys, they were amazing, my wife said they were there in seconds, amazing people.”

Leiby says he’s overwhelmed and grateful for all the community support his family has received since Tia was injured.