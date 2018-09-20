× Dallas Teachers Approve of New Contract, Bringing Lengthy Dispute Closer to an End

DALLAS, Pa. — Luzerne County’s longest running school district contract dispute is one step closer to ending.

Teachers in the Dallas School District approved of the new contract after four years of strikes and rancorous negotiations.

TEACHERS DISPUTE COULD BE COMING TO A END: After four years of strikes, a mediator came up with a new contract that the Dallas teachers union has approved of – by close to 99 percent. Now, the Dallas School Board will vote on the new contract Sunday at 7 p.m. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/kvzz6rNCNK — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) September 20, 2018

On Sunday, the school board will vote on the contract, too.

Breanne Shay has a six-year-old at Wycalis Elementary and was ecstatic to hear the news.

“I’m thrilled that she’s going to be not having to worry about strikes – stopping school, starting school, back and forth, I’m happy that it could be over,” Shay said.

Members of the teachers union approved the contract by an almost unanimous vote. The new deal was worked out by a mediator together with representatives from the school board and the teachers union.

“When this comes to an end I can focus on the more important things now – not that this isn’t important – which is teaching the kids here at Dallas and getting back to work,” Dallas Teachers Union President Mike Cherinka said.

Teachers wouldn’t go into all the details of the new contract but they said it would be eight years long and they’re satisfied with the financials. Three years of the contract would be retroactive.

“The mood I think is a little more upbeat today – but we have to wait and see what the board does,” Cherinka said.

“It would be great if it could finally just be over,” Shay said.

The school board plans to vote on the new contract Sunday night at 7 p.m.