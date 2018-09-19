× Seven Hurt in Building Collapse in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — Seven people were taken to the hospital because of a roof collapse in Berwick, fire officials said.

Firefighters say no one was inside the vacant building when it started crumbling around 3 p.m. Wednesday, but debris fell onto people walking on the sidewalk below and onto two cars. Firefighters say seven people needed to be taken to the hospital. Witnesses say one of the passengers in the car – was even trapped – and needed to be rescued.

BUILDING COLLAPSE: Witness says the roof of this building on Second St in Berwick started to fall apart this afternoon and fell onto two cars. Two people were in each car. Witness says a woman was screaming for help because passenger was trapped – later taken to hospital @WNEP pic.twitter.com/W97GM0orRR — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) September 19, 2018

Two people were in each car. Three people were able to get out safely, but a passenger in one of the cars was trapped, and the driver was screaming for help. That passenger was rescued and later taken to the hospital.

“I heard a loud noise, so I come running out, and I saw was a big ball of dust. It was everywhere,” said Amber Soboleski.

Code inspectors are looking into the cause of this roof collapse.

Part of Second Street is blocked off as well as part of Market Street and traffic is being rerouted.