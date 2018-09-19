× Registration Now Open for WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K/All Abilities Walk 2018

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K/All Abilities Walk 2018 is nearing.

The event takes place Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Valor Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Scranton High School.

To register, click here.

From kids to adults, many of the patients who receive therapy at Allied Services work all year long to be able to take part in this event along Providence Road in Scranton.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run raises money to help change the lives of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Ryan’s Run is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

On Saturday, October 6, area runners can test their 5K times at the event, meet our Ryan’s Run team, and the patients they are running for as part of November’s TCS NYC Marathon.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K & All Abilities Walk

WHEN: Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Saturday, October 6, 2018. TIME: Registration is at 8 a.m. 5K starts at 9 a.m. Walk at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Valor Field At Veterans Memorial Stadium (Scranton High School)

COST: $10.00 for the 5K if you register here by Wednesday, Oct. 3. Day of event is $20.00. The All Abilities Walk is free!

WHY: The money raised goes toward WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9 which benefits kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.