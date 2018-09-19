Peck’s Pond Restoration Project to Begin Next Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in one part of Pike County are finally getting answers about when a project to restore a pond will begin.

Peck's Pond near Blooming Grove was drained two years ago to fix the dam, but nothing has been done since.

Weeds and lately, rainwater, took over this once scenic view of Peck's Pond near Blooming Grove.

"I think it's a shame what is going on. They really need to do something to make it right," said Ron Noble of Porter Township.

Newswatch 16 went looking for answers as to why work never started. According to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Department of General Services took over the project because it's a capital-funded project. Permit issues and staffing also caused a delay.

"The state moves at their own pace. Something will happen sooner or later, but it will be at the state's pace, not our pace," said Rob Miles of Porter Township.

Not only are residents eager to see work get done to the pond, but business owners also want the ball rolling too.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. DCNR officials say a bid for construction will go out sometime next month.

That's good news for the owner of Pickerel Inn and Deli, one of a few businesses still up and running near the pond.

"We are hoping to get it back, and with Lucky Dots coming back, us being here. For us, it hasn't been too bad because we still get hunters and things like that, and people do come up for the beauty as well," said Daniel Ochsenreither, Pickerel Inn and Deli.

Officials say though a construction bid will go out this year, work on Peck's Pond won't start until next year.