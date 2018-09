Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a grill fire in Scranton.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Crown Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday for reports of a grill fire and explosion.

A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital with burns. A woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

Officials did not say how severe the injuries are.

Police say they were able to get two cats out of the house.