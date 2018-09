× Two Vehicles Crash on Cross Valley Expressway

LUZERNE, Pa. — Two vehicles collided on the Cross Valley Expressway in Luzerne County.

The vehicles collided on the southbound lanes of Route 309 near the Luzerne exit around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Route 309 was shut down for a time while crews cleared the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

State police are investigating and have not released any details at this time.