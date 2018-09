Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Boy and Girl Scouts came together to spruce up a cemetery in Luzerne County on Saturday.

They pulled weeds and mowed the lawn at Woodlawn Cemetery in Dallas Township.

Jackson Taylor of Kingston dedicated a bench to his grandfather who is buried there as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Rachelle Youells was also doing the cleanup as part of her Gold Award, which is similar to an Eagle Scout.

She placed a bench in memory of her cousin.