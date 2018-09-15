King’s Scores Record 65 Points in Win Over Hartwick

Posted 6:41 pm, September 15, 2018, by

The King's football team scored a school-record 65 points in a 65-48 win over Hartwick on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Monarchs improve to 1-1 on the season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s