Scranton HS will operate on a 2HR Delay today, Friday, Sept. 14th. This is due to a social media threat against the school. Law enforcement has been notified and extra security will be present on campus. — Scranton High School (@ScrantonHS) September 14, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A high school in Scranton is on a two-hour delay.

Scranton High School is delaying due to a social media threat against the school.

School officials said in a tweet Thursday morning, “Law enforcement has been notified and extra security will be present on campus.”

Morning CTC students are to report at their normal time.

All threats are taken seriously and we thank you in advance for your cooperation in this manner. More information will be provided, if necessary. Please call the school's main office with any questions. — Scranton High School (@ScrantonHS) September 14, 2018