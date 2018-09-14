Man Allegedly Assaulted Wife Before Taking Off with Son

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are sharing more details about the man who allegedly assaulted his wife on Thursday and then took off with their 8-month-old son.

Court papers show that Scott Brunner, 34, allegedly choked and punched the woman, sprayed insecticide in her face and tried to pour bleach cleaner down her throat.

The woman was hospitalized. Their 8-month-old son was unharmed.

Brunner was caught and is locked up in Monroe County on assault charges.

