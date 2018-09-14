× Flu Shot Season is Upon Us

MOOSIC, Pa. — Seniors in Lackawanna County lined up for flu shots Friday. Even though it might still feel like summer, doctors say it’s time to start thinking about flu season.

Lackawanna County’s Senior Health Fair is now a seven-year tradition. Dozens of vendors connect seniors with different services.

There was one station that was particularly busy. Phyllis and Joseph Fayocavitz were among the few dozen people who took advantage of the free flu shots

“We weren’t doing anything today so we thought well might as well go down and see what this is all about, then they were giving the flu shot, so we said we’ll get our flu shots too,” said Phyllis Fayocavitz. “We don’t usually get it this early, but we were here, and they were doing it.”

The Senior Health Fair is held at PNC Field, home of the RailRiders — a reminder of baseball season and the little bit of summer we have left, not necessarily flu season and the coming winter, but the health professionals here say it’s actually the perfect time to get a flu shot.

Karen Dekle with the Visiting Nurses Association of Lackawanna County says she starts pushing flu shots in September. The Centers for Disease Control recommend you get one before the end of October.

Seniors are especially at risk.

“When they get sick, they get sicker. Once they’re sick, they have a harder time recuperating and lots of times they never come back 100 percent. So, if you can prevent a flu or an illness like that, it’s much better than fighting that illness,” Dekle said.

Prevention was the motivation for many like Katherine Norton of Moosic.

“My sister told me that they were giving flu shots last year and we missed it so I wanted to get down here this year and get mine,” said Norton.

Lackawanna County officials say a few hundred seniors visit the health fair each year.