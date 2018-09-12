× Soccer Coach Faces Child Porn Charges

DUNMORE, Pa. — Authorities in Lackawanna County filed charges late Wednesday afternoon against a youth soccer coach.

They say the man had child pornography.

Lackawanna County detectives brought that soccer coach to the courthouse to be criminally processed and arraigned.

Michael Burrell, 42, of Dunmore, faces more than 200 counts of child porn charges.

An internet search shows that Burrell was once a director and vice president of the Dunmore Green Ridge youth soccer league.

According to court papers, Burrell told detectives just this morning that he is still a coach for the league.

Detectives showed up at Burrell’s home on Quincy Avenue in Dunmore Wednesday morning with a search warrant.

Court papers show that they found more than 200 images of child porn on thumb drives in Burrell’s office.

Burrell denied knowing about the child porn.

The D.A.’s office tells us that Burrell is scheduled to be arraigned on a total of 219 felony charges sometime Wednesday evening.