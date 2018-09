× Heavy Police Presence at Home in Monroe County

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Gunshots might be the reason for an investigation in Monroe County.

Police haven’t said why they were at the house on Manor Drive near East Stroudsburg for about four hours Tuesday night.

However, neighbors say they heard gunshots just before 7:30 p.m.

Troopers showed up a short time later.

They haven’t said if anyone was hurt here in Monroe County.