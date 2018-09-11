State Police Investigating After Neighbors Report Hearing Several Gunshots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALLSTEAD, Pa. -- State police are investigating after neighbors say they heard several gunshots fired in Susquehanna County.

State police aren't saying much at this time, but neighbors on Dubois Street in Hallstead say they heard four to six gunshots shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers won't confirm if there was a shooting but say an ambulance was at the scene earlier. They wouldn't say if anyone was taken to a hospital.

Neighbors say it seems there was a fight happening at a home on Dubois Street. Police were called, and they heard someone shout, "Put the gun down."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

