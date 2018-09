× Husband and Wife Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Wayne County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police believe a husband shot and killed his wife before killing himself in Wayne County.

Troopers say a relative found the bodies of Alban Vaverchak, 73, and his 67-year-old wife Carol inside their home along Belmont Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township on Tuesday.

State police are still investigating.

The coroner says autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.