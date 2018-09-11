× Bloomsburg University Students Remember 9/11

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Many college students were only 3 or 4 years old when the planes hit the World Trade Center 17 years ago on September 11, 2001.

We spoke to students at Bloomsburg University about what 9/11 means to them.

Nearly 6,000 American flags are displayed across the quad at Bloomsburg University. The student veterans association put them up in time for 9/11.

“(We) put enough flags out to represent the number of military personnel killed since 9/11.”

It’s something the group does every year. But as time goes on, college students have fewer personal memories about September 11, 2001.

Sara Leibel was only 3 years old when the planes hit the Twin Towers.

“I just remember that my sister came home from school early. I was still very young. I was at home in my living room and my mom was watching TV,” Liebel recalled.

“My parents were very upset, and I remember watching the TV and just seeing the image of the burning towers and it was just a very sad day,” said junior Sydney Foust.

Even though the students don’t remember much about that day 17 years ago, they tell Newswatch 16 it still had a big impact on their lives.

“That my dad actually came home from that day.”

Mackenzie Houghton is a senior at Bloomsburg University and grew up in Long Island, New York. Her dad is a police officer who responded to 9/11.

“He has pieces of the buildings that came down in little boxes,” Houghton said.

Savhanna Paul is an aircraft mechanic with the Air National Guard and a Bloomsburg University junior.

“It’s something where I serve my country and I serve for what it means. So I’m going to do the display and demonstrate what it means for everyone,” Paul said.

“You just wake up this morning and you think about it and think, ‘wow, this is a heavy day,” Foust said.