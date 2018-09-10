Water-Weary in Bradford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ALBANY, Pa. -- More rain in parts of our area means more flood warnings.

Just when people in New Albany started to dry out from last month's flash flooding, Mother Nature is at it again.

That part of Bradford County has been under flood warnings all day.

A section of Route 220 is closed due to flash flooding. After all the damage there over the past month, people just wish the rain would stop.

It's been a long road to recovery for people in New Albany. Homes and even the community library were destroyed by flash flooding last month. The last thing people here want to see now is more rain but that's exactly what they got.

Ladd's Creek is rising again and with that comes flooding on Route 220. The main road into New Albany was closed as the creek overflowed its banks.

Emergency management officials in Bradford County urge residents to take the flood warnings seriously and plan to evacuate if necessary.

People who live in New Albany tell Newswatch 16 they are tired of dealing with this. It's been a long summer.

"I'm just sick of the rain. We're just hoping to get through the hurricane season because we've got all them hurricanes coming in, too. It's been awful," said Michael Watkins.

"It's just never-ending. We've been stuck doing nothing for a month now. We can't get the crops in. It's getting old," Terry Hoyt added.

Rain is expected to taper off Monday evening in this part of Bradford County.

41.600075 -76.441887