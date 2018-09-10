Teacher’s Home in Wyoming County Raided by FBI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- The FBI raided the home of a teacher in Wyoming County Monday morning.

Neighbors in this part of Factoryville tell Newswatch 16 FBI agents arrived at a home on Church Street and Riverside Drive in the borough in Wyoming County just after 11 a.m.

According to neighbors, those FBI agents were there for about two hours, executing a search warrant.

Neighbors noticed FBI agents at the home and started taking photos from across the street. According to neighbors, Lisa Vallone owns the home and lives there with her son, and possibly, her boyfriend.

According to neighbors, FBI raided this home on Church St and Riverside Drive in Factoryville this afternoon. Neighbors say the home is owned by a teacher in the Lackawanna Trail School District and she lives there with her son. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/sc2PjIcGAs — Alexandra Gallo (@ally_gallo) September 10, 2018

The Lackawanna Trail superintendent confirmed to Newswatch 16 that Vallone is a teacher in the school district.

It is unclear who was the target of the raid, but FBI agents told neighbors they were executing a search warrant.

"As I came out, I talked to one of the FBI agents. I just wanted to make sure they were OK, due to the fact that I have four children in my house," said Rob Santarelli. "He said, 'We have a search warrant. Everything's OK. Go back in your house.' From there, that's where we were at."

Neighbors say this is a quiet neighborhood, and the events that unfolded created some attention. Neighbors say FBI agents were there for about two hours bringing boxes into and out of the home.

Video shows an FBI agent putting paperwork in one box. In another photo, it appears a computer was also removed from the home.

"It looked like computers. A lot of the boxes went inside the house, then they came out with it. All I could see was tool boxes and stuff like that. Probably a computer, looked like a couple computers," Santarelli said.

Newswatch 16 did see a woman return to the home soon after FBI agents left, and neighbors confirmed to us that it was Lisa Vallone. She was inside for about 10 minutes then left again. She did not answer the door when we tried to speak with her.

Local police tell Newswatch 16 that FBI agents told them that the schools in the area and the public were not in danger. The superintendent of the Lackawanna Trail School District had no comment.